PHOTONEWS: Osinbajo arrives Delta State
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Monday arrived Delta State. Osinbajo’s visit to the oil rich region is aimed at reaffirming the readiness and determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards finding a permanent solution to the crisis in the oil rich region.
PHOTONEWS: Osinbajo arrives Delta State
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG