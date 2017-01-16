Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: Osinbajo arrives Delta State

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

delta1

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Monday arrived Delta State. Osinbajo’s visit to the oil rich region is aimed at reaffirming the readiness and determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards finding a permanent solution to the crisis in the oil rich region.

