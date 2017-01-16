PHOTONEWS: Osinbajo arrives Delta State

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Monday arrived Delta State. Osinbajo’s visit to the oil rich region is aimed at reaffirming the readiness and determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards finding a permanent solution to the crisis in the oil rich region. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

