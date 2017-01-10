PHOTONEWS: Seun Egbegbe returns from Malaysia, celebrates amid alleged iPhone theft saga

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe, has shared photos of his celebration with family members and associates amid his iPhone theft saga. This shows that the showbiz promoter and CEO of Ebony Productions, has returned from Malaysia. Recall that the Yoruba movie producer was attacked for allegedly trying to steal nine iPhones, from […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

