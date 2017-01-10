Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: Seun Egbegbe returns from Malaysia, celebrates amid alleged iPhone theft saga

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu’s ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe, has shared photos of his celebration with family members and associates amid his iPhone theft saga. This shows that the showbiz promoter and CEO of Ebony Productions, has returned from Malaysia. Recall that the Yoruba movie producer was attacked for allegedly trying to steal nine iPhones, from […]

