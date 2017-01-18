PHOTONEWS: Wife of Bill Gates, Melinda meets El-Rufai, others in Nigeria
Wife of world’s second richest man, Bill Gates – Melinda, is currently in Nigeria. The American businesswoman and philanthropist arrived Kaduna State on Wednesday to meet with Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s management and economic team. Meanwhile, wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari will also play host to Melinda to discuss issues bordering on challenges and vulnerabilities […]
