PHOTONEWS: Wife of Bill Gates, Melinda meets El-Rufai, others in Nigeria

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wife of world’s second richest man, Bill Gates – Melinda, is currently in Nigeria. The American businesswoman and philanthropist arrived Kaduna State on Wednesday to meet with Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s management and economic team. Meanwhile, wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari will also play host to Melinda to discuss issues bordering on challenges and vulnerabilities […]

