Photos: Ali Baba’s “Knock Knock” jokes return to social media and they are super hilarious!

Sometime in 2012, Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba began a comedy trend on Twitter called the “Knock Knock Jokes”. Back then, some loved it, some hated it while some didn’t even understand it at all. Fast forward to 2017, the “knock knock” jokes are back, this time without Ali Baba and they are super hilarious. Read…

The post Photos: Ali Baba’s “Knock Knock” jokes return to social media and they are super hilarious! appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

