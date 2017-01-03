PHOTOS: Beverly Naya Ends 2016 With A Bang, Hosts Barbecue Party – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
PHOTOS: Beverly Naya Ends 2016 With A Bang, Hosts Barbecue Party
360Nobs.com
2016 came to an end with a bang as award winning Nollywood actress Beverly Naya, one of the stars in Amstel Malta's #WhyAddMore Campaign known for movies like The Wedding Party, Catch.er and Something Wicked, on Friday 31st of December hosted …
Beverly Naya Photos from actress' barbeque party
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG