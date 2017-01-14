Photos: Buhari, other African leaders in crisis talks with Yahya Jamme
West African leaders flew out of Banjul late Friday with The Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow, en route to Mali for crisis talks with regional heavyweights in hopes of ending the nation’s political impasse.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari led a three-nation delegation to Banjul earlier in the day, which his foreign minister admitted had not succeeded in getting longtime Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to step down.
Jammeh has made clear he will not stand aside until the country’s Supreme Court decides on his legal challenge seeking to annul the results of last month’s polls, which he initially conceded losing.
The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-nation bloc, has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the vote that delivered Barrow to victory, and step down after 22 years in power.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) welcomed by Gambian President Yahya Jammeh upon his arrival in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) welcomed by Gambian President Yahya Jammeh upon his arrival in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari (L) Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2nd L), former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama (2nd R) and an unidentified woman meeting with Gambian President Yahia Jammeh in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari (L) Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2nd L), former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama (2nd R) and an unidentified woman meeting with Gambian President Yahia Jammeh in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) shaking hands with Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow (L), as Gambian President Yahya Jammeh (C) looks on in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) shaking hands with Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow (L), as Gambian President Yahya Jammeh (C) looks on in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) welcomed by Gambian President Yahya Jammeh upon his arrival in Banjul.
A handout picture released by the Nigerian Presidency on January 13, 2017 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) welcomed by Gambian President Yahya Jammeh upon his arrival in Banjul.
