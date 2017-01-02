PHOTOS: Celebrities Troop Out For Ali Baba’s January 1st Concert

Nigerian celebrities trooped out to support ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba as he ushered in the new year with his comedy concert. Ali Baba who held the first comedy concert in the year had a massive turnout at the event which held at Eko Hotel in Lagos yesterday. Present at the concerts were Nollywood actors…

The post PHOTOS: Celebrities Troop Out For Ali Baba’s January 1st Concert appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

