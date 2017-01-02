Photos: Despite recession, fun-seekers besiege Lagos beaches
Despite the biting recession rocking the country, Nigerian families, Monday, besieged Elegushi Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, to revel the New Year festivities.
Vanguard’s photojournalist, Akeem Salau visited the Elegushi Beach to scoop photographs of exciting moments.
See photos below:
