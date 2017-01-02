Photos: Despite recession, fun-seekers besiege Lagos beaches

Despite the biting recession rocking the country, Nigerian families, Monday, besieged Elegushi Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, to revel the New Year festivities.

Vanguard’s photojournalist, Akeem Salau visited the Elegushi Beach to scoop photographs of exciting moments.

See photos below:

The post Photos: Despite recession, fun-seekers besiege Lagos beaches appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

