Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Despite recession, fun-seekers besiege Lagos beaches

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite the biting recession rocking the country, Nigerian families, Monday, besieged Elegushi Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, to revel the New Year festivities.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Vanguard’s photojournalist, Akeem Salau visited the Elegushi Beach to scoop photographs of exciting moments.

See photos below:

Fun-seekers reveling at the Elegushi, VI, Lagos. Photos: Akeem Salau

Fun-seekers reveling at the Elegushi, VI, Lagos. 

Fun-seekers reveling at the Elegushi, VI, Lagos. 

Fun-seekers reveling at the Elegushi, VI, Lagos. 

Fun-seekers reveling at the Elegushi, VI, Lagos.

Fun-seekers reveling at the Elegushi, VI, Lagos. 

 

The post Photos: Despite recession, fun-seekers besiege Lagos beaches appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.