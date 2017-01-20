PHOTOS: Donald Trump Sworn in as 45th President of The United States of America
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the oath of office as the 45th President of The United States of America with his wife Melania and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany showing their support. See the swearing in photos below. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Rob Carr | Alex Wong
