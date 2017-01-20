Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Donald Trump Sworn in as 45th President of The United States of America

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the oath of office as the 45th President of The United States of America with his wife Melania and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany showing their support. See the swearing in photos below. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Rob Carr | Alex Wong

