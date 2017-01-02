Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Drunk policeman allegedly brutalizes man with rifle at First bank Uyo

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

According to the victim, Harta Whodohmar, wh shared pics from his hospital bed:

On the 21st of December 2016, I went to First Bank Abak road to deposit some money. On coming out from the banking hall, the security had blocked the main entrance. 

I requested that they should open the gate so I can drive out to meet up with Keystone Bank before they close for the day. 

The drunk mobile policeman came to the scene and enquired to know what is going on, I responded by telling him to ask the security. 

Angrily he pushed me out and came after me with his riffle, hit my head with the riffle
and ran along with passersby. everyone abandoned me me only for a friend to rush me to the hospital. 

after series of scanning and x-ray doctor’s diagnose that my skulll was broken and that pieces of my skull had fallen into my brain 

Trust me I am gradually recovering,else you wouldn’t see this post. I now know the full meaning of pains. 

Special thanks to all who visited me, to those who put phone calls across and to those who prayed to God on my behalf.
My unreserved gratitude goes permanently to God for seeing me through the operation and still sustaining me, even when I didn’t have the millions that was requested.

