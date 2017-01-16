Photos From #AFCON2017 Opening Ceremony

The 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) began on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Libreville, Gabon. The competition was declared open by Gabon’s president Ali Bongo Ondimba with top performances from Akon, Davido, Diamond Platnumz and other African stars. Checkout more photos from the opening ceremony below. Also, watch Diamond Platnumz’s highlights below.

