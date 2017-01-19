Pages Navigation Menu

Photos From Comedian Buchi’s Traditional Wedding To Ruqiyyah in Benin

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian comedian, Buchi today got traditionally married to his woman, Ruqiyyah. The couple held their traditional wedding in Benin State today, January 19th, 2017. Recall that the comedian went down on his knee to propose back in December. The event had several other celebrities an comedian present including Bovi and Basketmouth. See photos below:

