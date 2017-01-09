Photos from Kaleri Bomb Blast scene (Graphic)
Two female suicide bombers struck in Kaleri area of Mafa Local Govt, Borno state, around 10:15 pm on Sunday.
The 2 suicide bombers and 2 other people were killed in the attack. Another photo below…
