Photos from Kaleri Bomb Blast scene (Graphic)

Two female suicide bombers struck in Kaleri area of Mafa Local Govt, Borno state, around 10:15 pm on Sunday.

The 2 suicide bombers and 2 other people were killed in the attack. Another photo below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

