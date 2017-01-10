Photos from Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial in Abuja
Press men were initially barred from entering the court building by security personnel until the intervention of Kanu’s lawyer.
Kanu, and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, were
accused of treasonable felony and are being tried by the Federal government.
It would be recalled that Kanu’s trial was suspended on December 13 after he and other defendants angrily challenged the court’s decision to allow the use of “protected” witnesses.
The judge, Binta Nyako, had ruled in December that witnesses would be allowed some degree of protection.
“The counsels and the defendants will see the witnesses. The witnesses will have special entrances to and outside the court,” the judge said.
Justice Nyako also said the court would allow the witnesses to be shielded with screen-guards.
|IPOB members protest against secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG