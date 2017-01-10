Pages Navigation Menu

Photos from Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial in Abuja

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu resumed today at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Armed security personnel which comprises of mobile police officers and operatives of the Department of  State Security service mounted tight security at the court premises on Tuesday.

Press men were initially barred from entering the court building by security personnel until the intervention of Kanu’s lawyer.

Kanu, and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, were
accused of treasonable felony and are being tried by the Federal government.

It would be recalled that Kanu’s trial was suspended on December 13 after he and other defendants angrily challenged the court’s decision to allow the use of “protected” witnesses.

The judge, Binta Nyako, had ruled in December that witnesses would be allowed some degree of protection.

“The counsels and the defendants will see the witnesses. The witnesses will have special entrances to and outside the court,” the judge said.

Justice Nyako also said the court would allow the witnesses to be shielded with screen-guards.

The ruling was enforced today, with screen-guards shielding the judge, defendant and witnesses from the rest of the court. 

IPOB members protest against secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday

