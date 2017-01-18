Pages Navigation Menu

Photos From Rapper Naeto C’s mother 70th birthday party in Abuja

The former Aviation minister under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Kema Chikwe, last weekend celebrated her 70th birthday in Abuja. The party was attended by her family members including her husband and son Naeto C, top politicians and many well wishers who cameout to celebrate with the PDP Women leader. See photos of the party below.

