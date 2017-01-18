Photos From Rapper Naeto C’s mother 70th birthday party in Abuja

The former Aviation minister under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Kema Chikwe, last weekend celebrated her 70th birthday in Abuja. The party was attended by her family members including her husband and son Naeto C, top politicians and many well wishers who cameout to celebrate with the PDP Women leader. See photos of the party below.

The post Photos From Rapper Naeto C’s mother 70th birthday party in Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

