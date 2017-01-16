Photos From Rivers State Wrestling Tournament Hosted By Gov. Nyesom Wike
The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over the weekend hosted a wrestling competition for both male and female wrestles in the state. The competition was held at the Sharks football stadium in the state on Saturday. The competition witness a fierce battle of strength and wit between wrestlers from Rivers and Bayelsa states. See photos…
