Photos From Rivers State Wrestling Tournament Hosted By Gov. Nyesom Wike

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over the weekend hosted a wrestling competition for both male and female wrestles in the state. The competition was held at the Sharks football stadium in the state on Saturday. The competition witness a fierce battle of strength and wit between wrestlers from Rivers and Bayelsa states. See photos…

