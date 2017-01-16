Photos From Rivers State Wrestling Tournament Hosted By Gov. Nyesom Wike

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over the weekend hosted a wrestling competition for both male and female wrestles in the state. The competition was held at the Sharks football stadium in the state on Saturday. The competition witness a fierce battle of strength and wit between wrestlers from Rivers and Bayelsa states. See photos…

The post Photos From Rivers State Wrestling Tournament Hosted By Gov. Nyesom Wike appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

