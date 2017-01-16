Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos from Wizkid’s alleged son’s birthday party

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Happy Birthday Ayodeji Balogun! Wizkid’s rumoured son turned one year old yesterday, January 15, 2017. The U.S. based mom, Binta Diamond Diallo ensured he had a birthday party befitting of a king. See more photos below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Photos from Wizkid’s alleged son’s birthday party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.