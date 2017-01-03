PHOTOS: Funke Akindele And JJC Hosts Lavish House Warming Party

Celebrity couple, Funke Akindele-Bello an her man, JJC Skillz hosted other Nigerian celebrities in their new home to mark the official house warming party. Recall that the couple who had a secret wedding in London last year recently moved into their new home in Lagos. The couple yesterday hosted stars including Nollywood actors and actresses,…

The post PHOTOS: Funke Akindele And JJC Hosts Lavish House Warming Party appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

