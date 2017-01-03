Photos: Gallant Nigerian soldier killed during Boko Haram shootout
Nigerian soldier Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State tragically lost his life on the 23rd of December during an exchange of gunfire with Boko Haram in Borno state.
His family and friends are mourning him right now on social media. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
