Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Gallant Nigerian soldier killed during Boko Haram shootout

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian soldier Bisong Otu from Bansan village in Boki LGA of Cross River State tragically lost his life on the 23rd of December during an exchange of gunfire with Boko Haram in Borno state.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

His family and friends are mourning him right now on social media. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.