Photos: Ghana’s new president’s first day at work at the Presidential Palace
The new Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday morning started work at the presidential palace by first inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces.
He first inspected the guard of honour and was ushered into his office. He then moved into a meeting with his staff at the Presidency. More photos below:
According to media reports from Ghana, Nana Addo arrived at the Flagstaff House at exactly 9am.
