Photos: Ghana’s new president’s first day at work at the Presidential Palace

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The new Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday morning started work at the presidential palace by first inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to media reports from Ghana, Nana Addo arrived at the Flagstaff House at exactly 9am.

He first inspected the guard of honour and was ushered into his office. He then moved into a meeting with his staff at the Presidency. More photos below:

