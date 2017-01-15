Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Gov. Aregbesola at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has joined other Nigerians to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the New Military Cenotaph, in front of Osun House of Assembly, Osogbo, Osun state.

Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, laying the wreath in honour of the fallen Heroes, at the New Military Cenotaph, in front of Osun House of Assembly, Osogbo on Sunday

Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, addressing members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, at the New Military Cenotaph, in front of Osun House of Assembly, Osogbo on Sunday

From left, Deputy Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Adegboye Akintunde, representing the Speaker; Deputy Governor Titi Laoye-Tomori; Governor Rauf Aregbesola; State Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Comd Alimi Samotu and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, during the year 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations, at the New Military Cenotaph, in front of Osun House of Asse,mbly, Osogbo on Sunday

 

