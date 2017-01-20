Photos: IPOB Holds Rally In Support For Donald Trump

The pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday held a solidarity rally in support of Donald Trump, who today Friday is being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America in Washington DC. The group which declared its support for the president-elect came out in their hundreds in Port-harcourt, Rivers State …

