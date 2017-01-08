Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Keke Palmer Shows Booty Off In Low Cut Shorts

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Child star, Keke Palmer is bent on making her statement to the world as she transitions into a woman. The ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ star, who some weeks ago shared some sexy photos from a shoot, went shopping in Los Angeles and almost bared it all. The star rocked a low cut booty jeans which…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PHOTOS: Keke Palmer Shows Booty Off In Low Cut Shorts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.