Photos: Mo Abudu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Banky W, Adesua Etomi & More at the Private Screening of ‘The Wedding Party’ with Prof. Wole Soyinka & Abimbola Fashola

In another wonderful experience with The Wedding Party movie, the CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu and The ELFIKE Film Collective hosted Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and Her Excellency Abimbola Fashola to a private screening of The Wedding Party. In attendance were the cast of the movie; Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Somkele Idhalama, Enyinna Nwigwe, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

