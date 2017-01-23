Photos Of Luxury Cars Reportedly Seized From Yahya Jammeh After He Made Away With Millions Of Dollars
The former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh who recently accepted to step down from office after 22 years and losing in the last election to Adama Barrow was reported to have been caught with luxury vehicles. Speaking during a press conference, the new president, Adama Barrow’s special adviser, Mai Ahmad Fatty revealed that the former president…
The post Photos Of Luxury Cars Reportedly Seized From Yahya Jammeh After He Made Away With Millions Of Dollars appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG