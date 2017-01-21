Photos Of Nigerian Army And Navy As They Prepare To Intervene In Gambia’s Political Crisis
Men of the Nigerian Army and Navy were pictured preparing to enter into Gambia to intervene in the current upsurge of political crisis. The political crisis stemmed from the decision of the former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh to remain in office after he was defeated in the last election. Following his decision to stay…
The post Photos Of Nigerian Army And Navy As They Prepare To Intervene In Gambia’s Political Crisis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG