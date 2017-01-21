Photos Of Nigerian Army And Navy As They Prepare To Intervene In Gambia’s Political Crisis

Men of the Nigerian Army and Navy were pictured preparing to enter into Gambia to intervene in the current upsurge of political crisis. The political crisis stemmed from the decision of the former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh to remain in office after he was defeated in the last election. Following his decision to stay…

The post Photos Of Nigerian Army And Navy As They Prepare To Intervene In Gambia’s Political Crisis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

