Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty and Wild

Posted on Jan 30, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 1 comment

Gifty, one of the participants in the ongoing Big Brother Naija is getting things heated up as she has engaged herself in wild and naughty games with some of the male housemates.

Gifty who is reported married to a movie director could be seen all over the new Housemate Bassey. She practically drooled all over him and pulled off his shirt, touching his well-built body. She was also caught cleverly kissing Bassey.
Gifty was also called a loose girl by Soma, which left her fuming today. See more photo below:Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty2 Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty 2 Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty 3 Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty 4 Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty 5

The post Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty and Wild appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty and Wild"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
olusegun fakanbi
Guest
olusegun fakanbi

It good to I vestment our money.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15/04/2017 9:34 pm
wpDiscuz
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.