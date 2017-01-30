Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty and Wild

Gifty, one of the participants in the ongoing Big Brother Naija is getting things heated up as she has engaged herself in wild and naughty games with some of the male housemates. Gifty who is reported married to a movie director could be seen all over the new Housemate Bassey. She practically drooled all over him and pulled off his shirt, touching his well-built body. She was also caught cleverly kissing Bassey.

Gifty was also called a loose girl by Soma, which left her fuming today. See more photo below:

The post Photos of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Getting Naughty and Wild appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

