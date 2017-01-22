Photos Of Yahya Jammeh Leaving Gambia After Giving Up Power
Yahya Jammeh, Gambia’s former president has left Gambia days after the president-elect was sworn in. Jammeh who had ruled Gambia for 22 years left the country in company of his wife and the Guinean president, Alpha Conde for Guinea. Recall that Jammeh had caused political unrest in his country after his decision to stay in…
