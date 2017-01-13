Photos: Osun pensioners stage solidarity rally for Aregbesola
Pensioners under the name, Trangular Group of Pensioners, in Osun state have staged a solidarity rally in support of the state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. The pensioners who numbered over 3000 rallied round Osogbo, the state capital, carrying a banner that read, #Pensioners with Ogbeni” while equally singing solidarity song along.
