Photos: Osun pensioners stage solidarity rally for Aregbesola

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pensioners under the name, Trangular Group of Pensioners,  in Osun state have staged a solidarity rally in support of the state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.  The pensioners who numbered over 3000 rallied round Osogbo, the state capital, carrying a banner that read, #Pensioners with Ogbeni” while equally singing solidarity song along.

Cross section of the Triangular Group of Pensioners in Osun, during a road walk in appreciation of Governor Rauf Aregbesola”s good governance in the State of Osun, in Osogbo

Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Chairman, All Progressive Party (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun (left),being welcome by members of the State chapter of Triangular Group of Pensioners, during a programme of appreciation and prayer to the governor for good governance, held at the freedom Park, Osogbo

