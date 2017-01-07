Photos: President Buhari at the Inauguration of Ghanaian president

The swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana is being witnessed by heads of state and thousands of people all over the world.

Here are photos of our dear president at the swearing in event. More after the cut.



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

