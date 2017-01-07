Photos: President Buhari at the Inauguration of Ghanaian president
The swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana is being witnessed by heads of state and thousands of people all over the world.
Here are photos of our dear president at the swearing in event. More after the cut.
