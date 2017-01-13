Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Gambia To Mediate Political Crisis

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

The president, Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Gambia today to continue his role as the chief mediator in the political crisis rocking Gambia. President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the country is connected to the decision of the incibent president, Yayha Jammeh’s decision to not vacate his office after losing in the last election. The president arrived…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PHOTOS: President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Gambia To Mediate Political Crisis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.