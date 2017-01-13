PHOTOS: President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Gambia To Mediate Political Crisis

The president, Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Gambia today to continue his role as the chief mediator in the political crisis rocking Gambia. President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the country is connected to the decision of the incibent president, Yayha Jammeh’s decision to not vacate his office after losing in the last election. The president arrived…

The post PHOTOS: President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Gambia To Mediate Political Crisis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

