Photos: Schools resume in Lagos, Ogun
After the Christmas and New Year Holiday, several schools in Lagos and Ogun States, Monday, resumed for a new academic term.
Vanguard photojournalists visited some schools capturing enthusiastic moments of the students and pupils.
