Photos: Schools resume in Lagos, Ogun

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After the Christmas and New Year Holiday, several schools in Lagos and Ogun States, Monday, resumed for a new academic term.

Vanguard photojournalists visited some schools capturing enthusiastic moments of the students and pupils.

Students of Iju Junior Grammar School, Lagos, on first day of resumption for a new academic term. PHOTO: AKEEM SALAU

Pupils of Alaguntan Primary School, Alimosho, Lagos during Breaktime, on resumption of a new term after the Yuletide. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

Pupils of Methodist Nursery/Primary School, Oshodi, Lagos resume for a new term after the Christmas and New Year celebration. Photo: Diran Oshe

Students of Supreme Basic Schools, Magada, Ibafo, Ogun State, on resumption of a new term after the Christmas and New Year Holiday. Photo: Lamidi Bamidele

 

