PHOTOS: Scintillating performances at 2016 Glo/CAF Football Awards

The 2016 Glo-CAF Awards, which marked the Silver Jubilee of the instituted to honour the best of African in the round leather game was as usual accompanied by musical performances from renowned artistes. These included Afro beat musician Femi Kuti, Flavour, Yemi Alade and Omawumi, all from Nigeria, while South African group Muffinz and Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania were also in action. Here are images of the scintillating performances by musicians across the continent as captured by FEMI IPAYE

