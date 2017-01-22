Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: See President Buhari watching news about Nigeria while on vacation in Germany

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

By Anthony Ogbonna

Picture shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sitted in a sofa and making a phone call while relaxing in a well-furnished room on his vacation.

President Buhari had told Nigerians he was going to Germany for a medical check-up.

Also in the room show the President watching a Channel’s “Sunday Politics” programme where his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose had spoken on the state of the nation.

Buhari on medical vacation in Germany watching news about Nigeria

