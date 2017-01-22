Photos: See President Buhari watching news about Nigeria while on vacation in Germany

By Anthony Ogbonna

Picture shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sitted in a sofa and making a phone call while relaxing in a well-furnished room on his vacation.

President Buhari had told Nigerians he was going to Germany for a medical check-up.

Also in the room show the President watching a Channel’s “Sunday Politics” programme where his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose had spoken on the state of the nation.

