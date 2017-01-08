Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Senator Dino Melaye celebrates birthday in style

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator from Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye on Sunday (today) celebrated his birthday in an old school style.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Dino Melaye

Many of his fans on twitter wished him happy birthday some of which are below

Link-Osiemma ‏@osigbagba
‘Happy birthday in aerial otunba this your cake look like one of your designer shoe ooh hope to get my fair share @Dino_melaye’

Kingsley Ijeh ‏@kingsijeh said ‘its commendable you are teaching charitable actions to your young son, it will go a long way to build a good future leader.’

The post Photos: Senator Dino Melaye celebrates birthday in style appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.