Photos: Senator Dino Melaye celebrates birthday in style

Senator from Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye on Sunday (today) celebrated his birthday in an old school style.
Many of his fans on twitter wished him happy birthday some of which are below
Link-Osiemma @osigbagba
‘Happy birthday in aerial otunba this your cake look like one of your designer shoe ooh hope to get my fair share @Dino_melaye’
Kingsley Ijeh @kingsijeh said ‘its commendable you are teaching charitable actions to your young son, it will go a long way to build a good future leader.’
