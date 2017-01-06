Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Sexy Vixen, Vera Sidika And US-Based Nigerian Boyfriend In Dubai

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hot and sexy Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika who was some weeks ago pictured with Nigerian star, Kcee as they both rocked at a Tanzanian party, is back in the news. The video vixen took to her page to share some photos of herself with her US-based Nigerian boyfriend. The couple in the photos shared were…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PHOTOS: Sexy Vixen, Vera Sidika And US-Based Nigerian Boyfriend In Dubai appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.