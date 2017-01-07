PHOTOS: South African Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Weds Lesbian Partner, Violet Raseboya
Caster Semenya, South African Olympian who caused a major stir at the Rio Olympics has finally tied the knot with her long term girlfriend, Violet Raseboya. The couple walked down the aisle today at the Chez Charlene Wedding Venue in Pretoria. The Olympian took to her social media page to share photos from her big…
The post PHOTOS: South African Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Weds Lesbian Partner, Violet Raseboya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG