Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos Surface of Mariah Carey buying Marijuana Days before her New Year’s Eve Performance Meltdown

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Photos of Mariah Carey at a marijuana dispensary days before the New Year’s Eve meltdown has surfaced on the internet. The photos show the singer browsing through The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado with her entourage including her manager Stella Bulochnikov. The singer who had a bad meltdown at the last New Year’s Eve Times […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.