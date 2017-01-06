PHOTOS: The Best of African football players honoured at Glo-CAF Awards

It was glitz and glamour in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory on Thursday evening as football stars of African origin were honoured for their exploits in the round leather game in and outside of the continent Glo-CAF Awards 2016. African Player of the Year Award. Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Leicester City won the day’s most prestigious award, the 2016 African Player of the Year Award.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

