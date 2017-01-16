PHOTOS: University Of Maduguri Mosque Bomb Blast Today

UNIMAID Mosque Bomb Blast Photos. It was Tragedy for Worshipers at the University of Maiduguri Mosque in the Early Hours of Monday, January 16th when A Bomb Explosion occurred at the School Mosque. See Graphic Photos from the scene below: According to an eyewitness Baba Gani-Ali, Professor Mani, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine was among those killed during the early morning explosion. This is the first time that the University was attacked. All exams slated for today have been CANCELLED! Graphic Photos Below; Viewer Discretion Advised:

