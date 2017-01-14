PICS: Firefighters pushed to limits – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
PICS: Firefighters pushed to limits
Independent Online
Cape Town – Zibelele Bala never imagined himself on the front lines of a fire as massive as the blaze that gutted thousands of hectares of vegetation and destroyed two homes on the shores of False Bay this week. Bala, 28, based at the Newlands fire …
Over 1000 firefighters battling Western Cape fires
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG