Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty rescues a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso – Eurosport.com

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty rescues a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso
Africa Cup of Nations Group A, Stade de l'Amitié – Gabon (Aubameyang 38' pen.) Burkina Faso (Nakoulma 23'). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty rescued a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso in their Group A match which finished 1-1.

