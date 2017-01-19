Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty rescues a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso – Eurosport.com
|
Eurosport.com
|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty rescues a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso
Eurosport.com
Africa Cup of Nations Group A, Stade de l'Amitié – Gabon (Aubameyang 38' pen.) Burkina Faso (Nakoulma 23'). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty rescued a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso in their Group A match which finished 1-1.
