Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Tired Of Hearing Real Madrid Transfer Speculations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is tired of speculation linking with him Real Madrid and insists he is happy at Borussia Dortmund.

The Gabon striker, who has previously admitted that he promised his grandfather he would play for Real Madrid one day, is one of the most feared strikers in world football, having netted 100 goals in just 165 outings for Dortmund.

While he admits Dortmund are not at the stature of some of Europe’s super clubs, he insists he is focused on continuing his career at Signal Iduna Park.

The Gabon international scored the opening goal of the Africa Cup of Nations but focus switched to his future immediately after the match.

Speaking to RMC, he said: “We must stop talking about Real Madrid. Although we are not a club like Bayern or Barcelona, I am very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund. At the moment I want to continue winning titles with my team.”

