Pig Snouts And Blood On The Pulpit – Kalk Bay And Simon’s Town Mosques Under Attack

I don’t know what is happening over in the Deep South, but some folks really need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

A few days back the Noorul Islam mosque in Simon’s Town made headlines when a bloody pig’s snout was left at the entrance gate.

Not quite done with sowing division and hate, the Masjidul-Jamiah mosque in Kalk Bay has now been ‘splattered’ with blood and vandalised.

Imam Sity says their caretaker, Jalaal Kayser, discovered the mosque was vandalised early on Monday morning when he opened for fajr (sunrise) prayers. The vandals had broken in via a side door. “Someone had smeared blood all over the mimbaar and also broke some rakkams,” the imam said… There are now fears of an anti-Muslim campaign being waged in the Cape. Sity said: “This incident could be related to the Simon’s Town incident. If it is related, it points to someone in the area who is responsible for defacing our mosques. “We can’t pinpoint a suspect at this stage. We have a good relationship with all faiths in Kalk Bay and surrounding areas, we have interfaith services with the Jewish and Christian communities.”

A picture of the pig’s snout left at the Noorul Islam mosque:

These two incidents follow on from Liam Ferreira, a Langebaan resident, going off on a Facebook rant – when will people learn? Another IOL story with more:

[He] posted hate speech directed at the Muslim community. “I think its a crime the (sic) no one is sanding (standing) up to those muslim bastards (sic) blaring their call to pray 5 times a day over massive speakers. Why do i need to put up with an Arabic tradition created in the dessert (sic) thousands of years ago. Stand up for yourselves !!! Burn it down!!!” According to media reports he has since submitted a formal apology.

Us city dwellers like to think of somewhere like Kalk Bay as a sleepy little hollow so please do play nice, we’re all in this game called life together.

