Pinnick invited to FIFA’s Best Football Awards ceremony

The World football governing body, FIFA has invited the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF’s) President, Amaju Pinnick, to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony taking place on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland.

This is according to a statement by Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the invitation letter, dated Nov. 7, 2016, and was signed by FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

The letter reads, “The Best FIFA Football Awards are all about football.

“They recognise those who truly write the history of the game – the players, coaches and fans. They belong to them.

“We have taken the sport’s most prestigious individual award in a new, modern direction.

“We look forward to celebrating with you, The Best of the season in a brand new and exclusive award show.”

NAN reports that Monday’s ceremony will be the first of its kind since the old –style Ballon d’Or that was organised jointly with France Football collapsed.

The statement also said that Pinnick would be accompanied to the event by the NFF 2nd Vice- President/LMC Chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko.

