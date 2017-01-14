Pitfalls in Imo Owerri: The city of abandoned projects – Vanguard
Vanguard
Pitfalls in Imo Owerri: The city of abandoned projects
Vanguard
It baffles Imo citizens that a government that prides itself as being education friendly, brazenly destroyed the State Library and moved whatever it could salvage to an obscure location in New Owerri. The government replaced the library with a church!
