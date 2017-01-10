Plagiarism in Akufo-Addo’s speech depressing and shocking – Minority – GhanaWeb
Myjoyonline.com
GhanaWeb
The Minority in Parliament say President Akufo-Addo's plagiarized inaugural speech is depressing and must therefore be withdrawn. “Considering that this inaugural address was made before us in Parliament in compliance with the Constitution and same …
