Plane crash averted as drunk pilot passes out with 99 passengers aboard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Miroslav Gronych, a pilot who reportedly passed out in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in Canada, has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk. According to Police in Calgary, Gronych was “behaving oddly before he became unconscious in the cockpit” on Saturday. CNN reports that the plane was carrying 99 passengers and six crew […]

