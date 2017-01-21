Planning your next silent rave? New music app Vertigo may come in handy
The next time you want to have a silent dance party, one that actually lets you and all your friends listen to the same music at the same time for better choreographed routines, you may want to check out Vertigo.
The post Planning your next silent rave? New music app Vertigo may come in handy appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG