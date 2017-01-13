Plans For Airport Concession, National Carrier At Advanced Stage – Minister

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika said plans for the procurement processes for the Concession of airports and the National Carrier have reached advanced stages as government would soon appoint Transaction Advisers.

He explained that the quest to concession the maintenance of airport infrastructure and the building of new ones across the country is to maintain high standard and efficiency in the running of airport operations in tandem with global standards.

The minister who disclosed this when he received a delegation from the International Enterprise Singapore led by its Director, Middle East and Africa Group, Ian Lee, said government is strongly committed to providing an enabling environment for investors to thrive in the aviation sector with rules and regulations to make the industry economically attractive.

The spokesperson of the ministry, James Odaudu further stated that the minister explained that the government has also made concerted efforts on the improvement of security in the country with the virtual defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents that had terrorized the nation in the immediate past.

While reiterating the position of Nigeria in the African sub region, especially in the aviation sector and considering its size and geographical location as it concerns investments, the minister added that these factors guarantee more than adequate returns on investments overtime.

He expressed delight at the interest shown by International Enterprise Singapore and other Singaporean firms in Nigeria’s aviation industry and assured them of the federal government’s openness and preparedness to work with all serious minded and sincere investors who have the know-how to contribute to the nation’s development.

Sirika also used the visit to explain the rationale behind the decision to temporarily shut down operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for repair works on the airport runway, saying it was purely based on safety considerations He also explained that while the whole renovation work would last for six months, the six-week closure would enable the restoration of the runway to a usable state.

